BRATTLEBORO — A virtual screening of “Neutra – Survival Through Design” (2019) directed by PJ Letofsky is available through Sunday as part of 118 Elliot’s collaboration with Burlington City Arts and the American Institute of Architects.
This 100-minute, comprehensive documentary into the life, work and times of Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra begins in 1892 Vienna and takes the viewer inside his most important works, including the Luckenwalde Forest Cemetery, his first-built house design in Berlin and the Palm Springs Kaufmann House. The cast of storytellers includes sons Dion and Raymond Neutra, Barbara Lamprecht, Thomas Hines, Alan Hess, Volker M. Welter, Harriet Roth, Norman Foster and Moshe Safdie.
Online access is available at adfilmseries.org.