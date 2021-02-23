Shanta Lee Gander, of Brattleboro, has had her work featured in many publications, is the 2020 recipient of the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts and was named as the Diode Editions full-length book contest winner for her debut poetry compilation, “GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin of Mama While Trying to Speak in Woke Tongues,” forthcoming in June. Gander gives lectures on the life of Lucy Terry Prince as a member of the Vermont Humanities Council Speakers Bureau and is the 2020 gubernatorial appointee to its board of directors. To learn more, visit Shantaleegander.com.