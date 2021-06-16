BRATTLEBORO — Five new exhibits open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Saturday. The exhibits include group shows featuring paintings inspired by the idea of “expedition” and artworks reflecting the legacy of famed photographer Minor White, as well as solo exhibitions by Delano Dunn, Charlie Hunter and Erick Johnson.
An opening reception, free and open to all, will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served outdoors, and many of the exhibiting artists and curators will be in attendance. In addition to the five new exhibits, visitors can view two outdoor installations that opened in May: “Delita Martin: Between Worlds” and “Scott Boyd: Endangered Alphabets.”
Organized by painter John Newsom, “Expedition,” styled in all caps, features works by a diverse group of artists, many of whom have never shown in Vermont before: Donald Baechler, André Butzer, Ann Craven, Matt Dillon, Inka Essenhigh, Torben Giehler, April Gornik, Andy Hope 1930, Richard Jacobs, Michael Kagan, John McAllister, John Newsom, Erik Parker, Raymond Pettibon, Alexis Rockman, Ouattara Watts and Wendy White.
“To discover the new is what we as painters strive for daily,” said Newsom. “This is the ‘call to adventure,’ the starting point of inspiration and wonderment. The 17 artists in ‘Expedition’ heed that call and invite you to join them on their journeys.”
“Expedition” marks the first time that artwork by Matt Dillon, well known as an actor and filmmaker, has been included in a museum exhibition.
“Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” curated by Katherine Gass Stowe, is a group show of contemporary works reflecting the aesthetic and philosophical ideas of photographer-writer-educator Minor White. Artists include Jessica Judith Beckwith, Andrea Belag, William Eric Brown, Niqui Carter, and Kevin Larmon, with a selection of vintage photographs by White on loan from the Bank of America Collection. Beckwith’s contribution is an outdoor art installation in an apple orchard in Walpole, New Hampshire, video of which will be on view at the museum.
“Delano Dunn: Novelties,” the artist’s first solo museum show, brings together two bodies of work that explore love, racial identity, family history, and the experience of making art during quarantine. “Paradise” incorporates collaged elements from several sources, including Walt Disney’s 1947 “Uncle Remus Stories,” which are widely viewed as racist today. “Roux” explores issues of cultural appropriation via the artist’s tightly guarded family culinary traditions.
“Charlie Hunter: Semaphore,” curated by artist Eric Aho, focuses on the Bellows Falls painter’s precisely rendered images of anachronistic railway structures.
“I’ve been painting and drawing signals, semaphores, and crossing gates since I was a child,” Hunter said. “As the years pass, these unremarked pieces of vernacular design become a way to read the passing of time.”
“Charlie Hunter: Semaphore” is generously sponsored by The Marina restaurant in Brattleboro.
For “Erick Johnson: Double Take,” the museum’s chief Curator Mara Williams challenged the artist to create an immersive installation incorporating his paintings with his Instagram feed, which often features pictures of patterned objects seen on the streets of New York.
All five new exhibits will remain on view through Oct. 11. During that time, the museum will offer a number of related in-person, virtual, and hybrid events delving deeper into the artistic and social concerns reflected in the new exhibits. For a complete schedule, visit brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum will be closed through Friday to install the new exhibits.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is on a "pay-as-you-wish" basis.