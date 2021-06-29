BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk Friday will include a focus on learning about ourselves and one another through the unveiling of the “Wheel of Philosophy.”
Thought up by Bethany Thies and Michael Ferreira, the new, interactive thinking game includes questions both generic and probing.
“This is a brand new idea and concept that does not exist. Think of a cross between the Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right,” Thies said.
The physical wheel with questions was built by Justin Morrell of Morrell Metalsmiths of Colrain, Mass. The game also includes activities aimed to bring people together.
“They may end up dueting with a stranger — with their consent of course,” Thies said.
Thies and Ferreira, both Brattleboro residents, are the creators of Everywhere Philosophy, an organization started just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 with a goal of exploring philosophy through eclectic programming.
“It’s not your typical lecture-discussion model. It’s very interactive. It’s meant to be accessible and fun,” Thies said. “We want people to have fun and we go to great lengths to make sure people are having fun. And you should know that we are generally in costume and we encourage participants to show up in costume.”
More information is available at everywherephilosophy.com.
Another component of this Friday’s Gallery Walk is an open mic with a focus on BIPOC (Black, indigenous and other people of color) communities.
“We’re looking at individuals who don’t always get a chance to get their stories front and center,” said Shanta Lee Gander, who will emcee the open mic from 5 to 6 p.m. “That’s a very important thing, I think, that needs to extend beyond this.”
Gallery Walk, a downtown arts event held 5 to 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month, began taking shape in the 1990s. After longtime coordinator Joy Wallens-Penford’s death from cancer in March 2020, the event took a hiatus until August of that year, when the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance rebooted Gallery Walk in the form of a video series. Organizers added an option for in-person, socially distanced art viewing in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Events were held the first Friday of each month through December 2020.
This Friday will be the third Gallery Walk since the event rebooted.
Around a dozen local galleries will open their doors for the event. At 118 Elliot, there will be an opening reception for a new exhibit from the Brattleboro Words Project including photographs by a WWI nurse. Several members of Nurse Marion’s family will be present to discuss the Rice family’s legacy in town.
New England Youth Theatre actors will be doing scenes at Hotel Pharmacy, and the band Slim Pickin’s, featuring former members of Jatoba, Jason Scaggs, John Jamison, Jeff Richardson and Marcel Leclaire, will perform “hard-driving, high lonesome, modern bluegrass” on an outdoor stage.
Main Street Flea will be open on the west side of Harmony Lot and several local restaurants will sell food on the streets. More information is available online at brattleboro.com/downtown/gallery-walk.