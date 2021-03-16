BRATTLEBORO — A film reflecting upon the meaning of gardening and its impact is available for streaming through Sunday via 118 Elliot’s collaboration with Burlington City Arts and the American Institute of Architects.
The film looks back on the life of Frank Cabot and his 20-acre English style garden and summer estate, created over 75 years and three generations, in the rolling hills of Charlevoix County, Quebec. The film includes the words of Cabot, his family and gardening experts and writers.
The film is available online at adfilmseries.org.