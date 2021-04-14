BRATTLEBORO — Local personality William Forchion will be giving away “Healing Hearts of Hope” on the Whetstone Walkway in front of the Brattleboro Co-op on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. — or until all of the hearts are gone.
Forchion, a circus performer, writer and emcee in Brattleboro, started painting hearts on pieces of slate last spring as a way to spread good feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Forchion wrote in “Brattleboro, Vermont,” a public group on Facebook, “Happy Spring. The time has come to let the hearts run free.”
Forchion wrote that 50 special “Healing” hearts were painted with gold centers, and noted that the project was made possible by a grant awarded by the Town Arts Fund.
“Each of the special ‘Healing’ hearts is signed and numbered honoring its uniqueness within this collection,” he wrote. “Please pass along this information to anyone who can be enhanced by having one of these pieces of healing art in their life.”