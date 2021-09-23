BRATTLEBORO — This October, at the age of 77, visual artist Helen Hawes will make a big transition. The transition from drawing with materials to drawing without materials.
“I am beginning the adventure of walking my walk, letting go of the product and trusting in the process,” Hawes wrote in the invite to her pop-up art show set to open Oct. 1 at 141 Main St. in Brattleboro.
The art that will be displayed for the entire month of October is Hawes’s magnum opus, an inventory that dates back to the '70s. Her mediums have changed drastically over the years: polyurethane and slabs of oil paint, delicate pastels that bloom across paper, wads of Kleenex, ballpoint pen, wood, pencil, clay, canvas, and Styrofoam. The collection also includes artwork by Hawes’s mother, Isabel, as well as collaborative works by the many folks over the years that have participated in Hawes’s collaborative drawing workshops: “Experiencing that I am never creating alone has been a gift from my time in the studio,” she writes.
Before Hawes closes her studio to make space for her next adventure, she hopes this art will find a new home. All of it: “Make me an offer,” she said. “No offer that comes from a true connection with the work will be turned down.”
The grand opening will be held on the last Gallery Walk of the season: Oct. 1, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 141 Main St. in Brattleboro. The gallery will remain open till Nov. 1. Private viewings are available. For more info call 802-254-6881 or visit marksthewaytotheheart.com.