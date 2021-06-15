BRATTLEBORO — Eyeing an Oct. 30 reopening, Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery’s new managers are fundraising to tackle some capital projects before the big day.
“We could swing the doors wide open and welcome people in but we really want to be ready for it,” said Cameron Cobane, co-manager. “And we want it to be a comfortable, clean and presentable space when we do. So we’re replacing the carpet, we’re addressing some HVAC needs and doing a couple other minor capital improvements so we’re going to be better than ever when we reopen.”
The gallery where tickets are sold and art is displayed will be repainted. Other projects involve planning and developing programming for the venue.
Shannon Ward, co-manager, said the managers want to host classes such as adult theater classes at the venue.
“We have a few performers that are itching to get in here that have soft dates but we haven’t announced anything yet,” Cobane said. “We have a presentation of sorts on Oct. 30 for our grand reopening.”
Ward said the theater has longstanding relationships with Vermont Theatre Company and Baker Street Readers. The latter hold weekly Sherlock Holmes readings.
While a senior at Marlboro College in 2012, Cobane started working with a youth Shakespeare group at the theater. At the time, no one was performing routine maintenance so he volunteered and he acted as assistant manager to former manager Jon Mack.
“I’ve been scrubbing the toilets since 2012,” Cobane said.
Asked if it paid off, he said, “I think so. It paid off right along but here’s the big payoff.”
Ward’s first play she was in took place in the theater when she was 5 years old. Although she grew up in the area, she didn’t perform anything else in the theater until about 20 years later.
Cobane and Ward met through Vermont Theatre Company and Vermont Suitcase Company. They are both on the board for the former group.
When the opportunity to join forces in reopening Hooker-Dunham came about, Ward said, “I was like, yes, that’s exactly what I want to do post-pandemic.”
“I miss live theater so much,” she said. “It was a huge part of my life that was just ripped away in the last year and a half.”
The fundraising campaign was officially announced June 7. With a goal of $5,000 on the GoFundMe page, Ward said the theater was “almost halfway there” as of Monday.
“So it’s been really great,” she said.
Having seen many donors the managers know from local theater, she called the response “really heartening.”
“It feels really good,” Cobane said.
All the money is to go toward improvements, according to the fundraiser, at gofundme.com/f/hookerdunham-theater-and-gallery.
The 81-seat theater is in the basement of the Hooker-Dunham with a stage about 3 feet off the ground. The first row is less than 6 feet from the stage.
Cobane described the theater as “an intimate, really well-loved community-focused space.”
“Everybody who has memories of this place has fondness for it because something happened here that meant a lot to them,” he said. “Mostly that’s community and other theatrical projects, or being in the audience.”
Vermont Theatre Company’s last production in the theater was “The Pillowman” by Martin McDonagh. Cobane said it was well received and starred one the main creative drivers of the company at the time, Bill Wieliczka, who died during the summer before the pandemic.
“It was a perfect production,” Cobane said. “It was the last time we got to spend quality time with a dear friend and superb artist in our favorite theater. Everybody who loves this place, and there’s a lot of people who love this place, has some moment that happened here that could not have happened someplace else.”
Pointing to the proximity of the seats to the stage, Ward said, “You’re in it here.”
“Brattleboro has a lot of great venue spaces,” Cobane said, “but nothing is like this place.”
Cobane said he’s grateful to have Ward by his side because she “fills the gaps” and he thinks they make a good team.
“We have very complementary skills,” Ward said.
Cobane and Ward are looking forward to getting back to live productions. Ward said she’s performed in a couple of plays via Zoom teleconferencing software.
“They’re rough,” she said, shaking her head. “I heard a couple that were done right.”
“I got to find those,” Cobane said.
His plan is to continue making the theater “home for that offbeat weird stuff.” Ward said she has some ideas for art installations to go along with shows.
More information about the theater can be found at hookerdunham.org, and on Facebook and Instagram.