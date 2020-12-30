Art has always been a lifeline, but this was especially true in 2020, the year the spread of COVID-19 forced us all apart. By March, the everyday human connections we long took for granted fell to the past and remain in our hopes for a post-pandemic world.
The first half of the year saw a series of closings and cancellations as the spread of COVID-19 forced performers and patrons alike to stay home. The second half of the year saw innovation and resilience as the region’s creatives found new ways to connect.
With photo and video now our only views into one another’s lives, residents picked up their phones and captured what they saw. In May, Mary White of Brattleboro began a photography series she called “At Home,” consisting of still life photos inside and outside her home. She shared her work daily via her personal social media page and in a public Facebook group for people in and around Brattleboro. Her photos included books, heirlooms, old toys and other items found around the house.
“The point of the series is to give you a couple of minutes of something to smile about, even though it can be dark times,” White had said.
Just over the border in West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Erin and Jason Scaggs and their three children entertained themselves and their Facebook friends by reenacting famous artwork. The children, normally busy with athletic and social commitments, were all stuck at home with virtual learning plans. To pass the time, mom, dad and kids took turns dressing in costume, donning face paint and posing with household items. The family photographed these reenactments and posted them on Facebook, side-by-side with the originals.
“I love to laugh,” Erin Scaggs told editor-reporter Bill LeConey via Zoom. “I try to be laughing all the time, and I want to make people around me laugh, so this is one way of doing that.”
The project not only amused friends, but inspired the oldest child’s art teacher to incorporate it into the at-home curriculum, assigning the rest of the students to attempt recreations.
And neighbors did what they could to help each other through the isolation. A local chef and baker began distributing free meals and sourdough bread. Nicole’s Community Kitchen continues to provide high-quality, cooked meals two days a week. Founder Nicole Reisman recently registered as a nonprofit in Vermont.
Brattleboro resident Kris Alden called Reisman and White, the photographer, the “heroes” of the pandemic.
William Forchion, a Brattleboro circus performer, writer and emcee, tried his hand at visual arts as a means to connect with his neighbors. He began painting acrylic hearts on recycled slate and placing them outside his home for passersby to take. The hearts have become a recognizable adornment on Brattleboro homes.
“I would have never labeled myself as a painter, but art needs to be created,” Forchion said earlier this year. “Especially in this time, I think many artists, when the venues are shut down, and we still need to create, it’s created by any means necessary, and the paints were accessible, the slate was accessible and that was one of my artistic outlets.”
Venues soon took their shows online. Entertainers performed to nearly empty rooms, connected to their audiences via livestream.
When the weather got warm, venue directors came up with socially distanced formats for outdoor concerts. Next Stage Arts Project in Putney held its first in-person event of the pandemic in the form of two drive-in-style concerts by the Vermont Jazz Center Sextet at Basketville. Organizers of shows at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in nearby Swanzey, N.H., also embraced this format, hosting acts such as Blue Oyster Cult and Vermont native Grace Potter.
Potter told reporter Chris Mays that the pandemic inspired “one amazing experience” in the form of a new, collaborative song she wrote while in lockdown, sending it out to musician friends who recorded their own parts. “Eachother” features Jackson Browne, Marcus King and Lucius.
Venues soon allowed patrons to settle outdoors without their cars, so long as they stayed in personal “pods,” or small groups within the same quarantine bubbles, and wore face masks in common areas.
Sandglass Theater in Putney invited small groups to stroll the grounds for outdoor puppet performances at the organization’s first in-person event of the pandemic in September.
“With all the online programming, we really missed our local community,” co-artistic director Shoshana Bass said a few days before the event.
An international puppet festival planned for this year was postponed to 2022.
Next Stage Executive Director Keith Marks said he followed the example of other socially distanced events organized around the country.
“From the beginning, our intention was to create a safe experience where people trusted us with their health,” Marks said. “We took exacting precautions by measuring distances between cones, creating movement patterns, keeping strict expectations of social distancing.”
Next Stage revived a favorite storytelling event, Fables, in the form of an outdoor event at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston. Prior to the pandemic, the event had taken place monthly in the Next Stage Café.
“Normally, Fables is kind of a small, intimate thing,” Fables host Peter “Fish” Case said. “The open air thing will present a little bit of a twist, but I’m looking forward to it. I think it will be a good time.”
The event, as did all other socially distanced Next Stage shows, sold out.
Marks took helm of the organization just before the pandemic, having moved his family from Florida to Vermont.
“Could I have planned on a global pandemic shutting down the country five weeks into my time running the organization? Of course not,” Marks reflected this week. “It wasn’t ideal, but it did provide some opportunities for me to learn the organization, understand the finances, learn the key players in the community, and, in some ways, it cemented my vision for the organization. I would have loved to connect with this community under more ‘normal’ circumstances, but you do the best with what you’re given. I think the organization has strengthened during COVID, and we have a more clear sense of service to our community.”
Centers for instruction such as New England Center for Circus Arts, the Brattleboro Music Center and New England Youth Theatre held in-person learning outdoors and indoors, masked and 6 feet apart.
Shows that couldn’t be held outdoors or with adequate social distance were, like work meetings and family gatherings this year, held virtually, over Zoom or other video software. Next Stage organized a new, online variety show, Arts Unite Windham, that raised $8,000 for the Windham County chapter of the NAACP and The Root Social Justice Center in Brattleboro.
Programming this year included a renewed focus on diversity, with a film series focusing on Black voices at the Latchis Theatre and international films and food at the Epsilon Spires Backlot Cinema, an outdoor film series held in the parking lot over the summer.
Brattleboro writer and artist Shanta Lee Gander, when discussing her contribution to a book that came out this month on the region’s literary history, noted that there are more voices that contributed to early America than are recognized. She wrote a chapter for the book about Lucy Terry Prince, an 18th-century Guilford resident who became the first known African American poet in the United States.
“One of the biggest questions I’m struck with is: What if she didn’t have to be careful for a white audience?” Gander said.
In September, Gander was presented with a 2020 Vermont Arts Award in the form of the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center organized online talks and performances by artists and curators in conjunction with exhibits. The Vermont Jazz Center and Yellow Barn held their annual music festivals via livestreams. The Brattleboro Literary Festival went on in the form of authors interviewing each other over Zoom while online audiences watched. Brattleboro musician Zara Bode, of The Sweetback Sisters, organized an online show, combining live and prerecorded footage, in lieu of her band’s annual Christmas singalong.
Bode was thrilled for a chance to perform live, even through a screen.
“As much as I love studio recording, I am a live performer,” she said. “I’m definitely someone who wants to be, is meant to be, on stage, and to entertain people and feed off their energy.”
The Putney Craft Tour took place in the form of an online shopping event just before the winter holidays. Artisans of all ages took the opportunity to build up their web stores. While some longtime attendees were less enthusiastic about the virtual format — strongly preferring the face-to-face connection with their local creators — the tour saw a turnout not unlike other years.
Lynn Barrett, the tour’s public relations person, said while no vendors exceeded what they made the year before, some came close. Going forward, she said tour organizers would look at pushing online sales throughout the year.
“I think that will always be a part of the tour going forward,” Barrett said after the Thanksgiving weekend event.
This year saw the deaths of Wolf Kahn, an artist who for 51 years made his second home on a hillside farm in West Brattleboro, and Gallery Walk founder Joy Wallens-Penford, both in March. Khan was married to artist Emily Mason for 62 years before her death in December 2019.
Gallery Walk took a hiatus after Wallens-Penford’s death, returning in a pandemic-safe format before the end of summer. The downtown promotional event evolved from online videos to include in-person opportunities.
Erin Scaggs, who is vice president of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and chairperson of the committee that organizes Gallery Walk, devised “Brattleship” to encourage people to get out and about. The game, inspired by the popular board game of a similar name, allows players to make “hits” by following directives at local businesses.
“It’s a really nice idea to help people be more involved in an interesting and exciting way,” said Larisa Volkavichyute, the Brattleboro artist who designed the Brattleship game boards.
This month saw the culmination of two Brattleboro Words Project works that were more than three years in the making: “Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words,” the book detailing the region’s literary history, and the Brattleboro Words Trail, audio tours tied to landmarks in Southern Vermont and surrounding areas. The launch events for both projects were held via Zoom.
2020 was a year that tested the fortitude of artists everywhere, and the arts community of Southern Vermont rose to the challenge.