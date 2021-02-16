BRATTLEBORO — Jonathan Barber and Vision Ahead will perform a livestreamed concert at the Vermont Jazz Center Saturday at 8 p.m.
Vision Ahead is Barber (drums), Godwin Louis (alto sax), Andrew Renfroe (guitar), Taber Gable (piano) and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). They were touring internationally when COVID-19 hit. Barber, 31, has also been working as a sideman with Kenny Barron, Buster Williams and Wallace Roney.
All About Jazz, an online music website claims: “Wise beyond his years, Jonathan Barber carries and commits to the very notion of a legacy holder in his every gesture.”
The online event is free and open to the public, and can be accessed at vtjazz.org and facebook.com/VermontJazzCenter/live. Donations are accepted.
The Vermont Jazz Center is grateful for the generosity of long-term supporter, Dave Snyder, owner, manager and engineer of Guilford Sound who is this concert’s sponsor.