After a wonderful art education at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Montana, my creative life segued into the traditional music world. After making some six hundred banjos, I served the music community for 33 years at Maple Leaf Music on Elliot Street in Brattleboro.
During a vacation to Puerto Rico, I met up with a musician and artist friend of mine. He was painting luminous Caribbean watercolors, and I thought, I can do that! I immediately started painting again.
Familiar with watercolor, I was a lost puppy when it came to oil paint. I wanted to be big and bold and brave with color and brush stroke. I learned about River Gallery School, then above Zephyr Designs on Main Street, and joined classes. It was a perfect fit.
The most influential of my teachers was school founder Ric Campman. During one of Ric’s critique classes, he told us, "Get out of the pond and into the river." Don't be afraid to push yourself and try new projects. This is the guiding principle in my work.
Ric pioneered the oil painting process known as sequencing, a non-intimidating method of introducing oil painting. A series of three or four postcard-sized papers are taped to a board. Bypassing the burdens of the brush, the artist applies paint to each card with fingers protected by thin rubber gloves. Yes — fun finger painting for teens and adults! I enjoyed the sequencing classes with my family — my non-artist husband and 10-year old daughter joined me. “Weird but cool,” said my husband.
A few years later, Ric offered a lecture series on Modern Art. I was a babe in the woods. I knew no one except Picasso. We explored sculpture: Brancusi, Calder and Moore, and painting: De Kooning, Raushenberg and Morandi, to name only a few. In the paintings of Richard Diebenkorn, I found inspiration to last me forever.
Sadly, we lost Ric in 2006. River Gallery School lives on with fabulous teachers and classes for children and adults in painting, printmaking and sometimes portrait sessions in the evening. COVID has affected the school but hopefully vaccinations will open things up. In addition, River Gallery School offers artists a place to show their work. At Gallery 34 on lower Main Street, my oil paintings will be on view during the month of June. A Gallery Walk opening reception starts at 5:30 on Friday, June 4. Thank you, River Gallery School!