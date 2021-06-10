BRATTLEBORO — Latchis Arts is relaunching its monthly Spotlight Film Series tonight, with the first month’s focus on Black voices.
Spotlight is a curated series, featuring films on a different theme each month to shine a spotlight on different voices in filmmaking. Films are shown on Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., and admission is by suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away.
This month’s theme is “Black Voices” and features four films that spotlight Black directors, performers and creators. Latchis Arts chose the series theme for this month in recognition of Juneteenth and in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The series is sponsored by Hermit Thrush Brewery.
The series opens tonight with “Queen & Slim,” Melina Matsoukas’ feature film about a first date that takes an unexpected turn when a routine traffic stop escalates into violence. “Queen & Slim” co-stars 2021 Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya. Matsoukas is known for her work with Beyoncé, including the visual album “Lemonade.”
Spotlight continues June 17, with “Fruitvale Station,” a 2013 feature film based on a true story. Released from prison, Oscar Grant is trying to live a clean life, but he becomes swept up in a New Year’s Eve altercation that ends in tragedy. Directed by Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station” took top honors at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.
On June 24, Latchis Arts presents “Time,” a 2021 Academy Award-nominee for Best Documentary Feature. “Time” is a powerful broadside at the flaws of the American Justice system, told through the lens of one woman’s two-decade campaign for the release of her husband, who is serving a 60-year sentence for robbery. Using home movies shot by the family, Garrett Bradley’s direction weaves a story that rises above easy appeals to outrage and empathy.
The series concludes on July 1 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” This animated, kid-friendly action/ adventure from 2018 won praise from audiences and critics alike as possibly the best Spider-Man movie ever made.
Proceeds from Spotlight Series films benefit the nonprofit Latchis Arts. For more information, visit latchis.com.