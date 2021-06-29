BRATTLEBORO — Latchis Arts wraps up its Spotlight Film Series with a focus on Black Voices with a screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” tonight at 7.
Spotlight is a curated series, featuring films on a different theme each month which shine a spotlight on different voices in filmmaking. Films are shown on Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Latchis Theatre, and admission is by suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away.
The Black Voices Spotlight series is sponsored by Hermit Thrush Brewery.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is an animated, kid-friendly action/adventure from 2018 that won praise from audiences and critics alike as possibly the best Spider-Man movie ever made. “It’s a progressive, inclusion-focused film with a central message letting us know that we can all accomplish amazing things if we set our minds to it,” wrote Allen Almachar in The MacGuffin. It has a 97% Critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and is Rated PG.
The Spotlight Film Series continues on Thursdays in July with a focus on Young Voices in filmmaking.
Proceeds from Spotlight Series films benefit the nonprofit Latchis Arts. For more information, visit latchis.com.