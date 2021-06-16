BRATTLEBORO — Live music returns to the Latchis Theatre stage when the Vermont Jazz Trio performs at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating the release of their brand new debut CD, “On the Scene,” Remi Savard (piano), Jeremy Hill (bass) and Peter Schmeeckle (percussion) are coming to the Latchis fresh off an appearance at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
It’s their first time on the Latchis stage, but pianist Savard is no stranger to the Brattleboro jazz scene. Now 20 and studying biology at the University of Vermont, Savard became interested in jazz while he was in middle school and cites Eugene Uman of the Vermont Jazz Center as an important teacher and mentor. He’s attended the Vermont Jazz Center Summer Workshops a number of times.
“The Vermont Jazz Center is one of main places where I learned to play and got more interested in jazz,” Savard said. “Eugene has been a major guiding force.”
Hailing from Waterbury and teaching in Waitsfield, Jeremoy Hill has been a part of the Stowe Jazz Festivals’ after-hours house band at Doc Ponds with the Sklarkestra every year of the festival. Peter Schmeeckle grew up in Barre, Seattle and Los Angeles. He has been active in the jazz scenes in Honolulu, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Diego. For the past six years, he has been a freelance percussionist, and teaches multiple instruments out of the Stowe Music Center.
The trio came together this past January, mid-pandemic, playing regular shows in Stowe. With venues opening up across the state, the trio is broadening its reach. Last week, they played at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
“That was the first time we played for a crowd that big. It was a whole new energy and whole new sound,” said Savard.
At the Latchis, the Vermont Jazz Trio will perform tracks from its new album and more. The group likes to mix standards with original compositions.
Tickets are between $30 and $40. More information and a link to purchase tickets are online at latchis.com/event/vermont-jazz-trio.
Tickets will also be available at the door, and copies of the group’s album will be for sale. Although Vermont has removed its restrictions, seating will be limited to allow for social distancing in the Latchis Main Theatre.