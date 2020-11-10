Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Lego displays fill up the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center during the annual Lego Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The Lego displays will be open to the public on Friday.

PHOTO GALLERY

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.