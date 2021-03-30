BRATTLEBORO — Book lovers intrigued by air travel are invited to an online literary cocktail hour featuring Julia Cooke and her book, “Come Fly the World.”
Cooke, a journalist and travel writer whose features and personal essays have been published in Time, Smithsonian, Condé Nast Traveler and Saveur, will be in conversation with former Trans World Airlines stewardess Ann Hood at 5 p.m. April 9.
According to a book description provided by the Brattleboro Literary Festival, “(‘Come Fly the World’) has glamour, danger, and liberation in a Mad Men–era of commercial flight. Pan Am World Airways attracted the kind of young woman who wanted out, and wanted up. Flight attendants, or stewardesses as they were known back then, were required to have a college education, speak two languages, and possess the political savvy of a Foreign Service officer. And there were physical requirements as well: a jet-age stewardess serving on iconic Pan Am between 1966 and 1975 had to be the right height (between 5’3” and 5’9”), the right weight (between 105 and 140 pounds), and the right age (under twenty-six years old at the time of hire). Julia Cooke’s intimate storytelling weaves together the real-life stories of a memorable cast of characters as we join a trip to the golden age of travel.”
The cocktail hour is free and open to the public. Registration is online at bit.ly/LitCocktail9.
Cooke is also the author of “The Other Side of Paradise: Life in the New Cuba.” The daughter of a former Pan Am executive, Cooke grew up in the Pan Am “family,” a still-strong network across the globe. She lives in Woodstock, Vt.