BRATTLEBORO — A drawing studio in town has resumed weekly drawing sessions.
Every Tuesday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Drawing Studio, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro, invites people to bring materials to draw from and model. The studio has easels, benches and drawing boards. There is a 10-artist maximum, and the session is $15.
On Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon, there is Long Pose drawing, which is a single pose for 3 hours so people can draw, paint or work with clay. These sessions are $25.
On Thursdays, there are drop-in, after-school drawings sessions for children, by donation only.
“I have art materials out, a healthy snack and we have a great art library where kids can use reference books for images of animals, people, places and we have lots of classic children’s books, graphic novels and comics if they just want to chill after school,” said Jason Alden of The Drawing Studio.
Also by donation is Sunday Open Studio, where anyone can come and use the space and art materials to work with. Alden is there painting also and can help attendees with technical and creative advice.
More information is available at vermontdrawingstudio.com.