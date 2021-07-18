MARLBORO — While Marlboro Music's weekend concerts are sold out for the summer, open rehearsals that include many of the concert works are still going on.
Marlboro's second festival weekend offers a veritable bounty of music making, including a full slate of open rehearsals in the Concert Hall — free and available for all to enjoy.
The rehearsals take place in Persons Auditorium during the day, from mid-July to mid-August. Rehearsal schedules are announced at the beginning of each week and include many of the works that will be performed on the following weekend’s concert programs. Admission to the rehearsals is free, and no tickets or advance signup is required. This week's schedule (July 19 through 25) can be viewed on at marlboromusic.org.
Audience members may also contact our reception desk at reception@marlboromusic.org or 802-254-2394. Rehearsal schedules are subject to change.