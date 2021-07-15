MARLBORO — From masterpieces to new discoveries, opening weekend at Marlboro highlights eight chamber works for strings, piano, woodwinds and voice.
The Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon programs feature many beloved senior musicians — including cellists Marcy Rosen and Peter Wiley, clarinetists Anthony McGill and Charles Neidich and pianists Shai Wosner, Lydia Brown, and co-artistic Director Jonathan Biss — in collaboration with young instrumentalists and singers.
The weekend concerts, which run from Saturday through Aug. 15, are sold out throughout the summer, but the box office is maintaining waiting lists. To keep everyone as safe as possible, the venue is selling about 175 tickets per concert (the capacity of the hall is 625). Masks are required while inside the building, and organizers ask that audience members attend Marlboro events only if fully vaccinated. Musicians and staff members have been vaccinated and are receiving regular COVID tests.
More information is available at marlboromusic.org.