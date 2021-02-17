BRATTLEBORO — An online talk in connection with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center installation “Andy Yoder: Overboard” is set for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
In “Unboxed: A Cultural History of Sneakers,” Elizabeth Semmelhack will interlace the history of sneakers with stories of technological innovation, complex cultural politics and shifting ideas of gender, tracing how these influences transformed sneakers into the cultural icons they are today. Attendees should register in advance at brattleboromuseum.org.
Semmelhack is the creative director and senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum and has curated over 30 exhibitions, including the traveling exhibition “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture.” Her most recent books include “Collab: Sneakers x Culture,” “Dior by Roger Vivier,” “Shoes: The Meaning of Style,” “Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture,” and “Standing Tall: The Curious History of Men in Heels.” Her work focuses on the intersections of fashion, economics, and gender with a particular interest in the history of footwear, and she is widely quoted in the media, from The New York Times to Vogue.
On view at the museum through March 6, Andy Yoder’s installation “Overboard” was inspired by “The Great Sneaker Spill of 1990,” an incident in which five shipping containers containing 61,820 Nike sneakers were lost at sea. The iconic sneaker became the template for Yoder’s showroom of 240 Jordan 5 replicas, each one made from recycled packaging or promotional materials.