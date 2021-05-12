BRATTLEBORO — Kirsten Swartz is the new manager of education and community engagement programs at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
“This is my dream job,” Swartz said. “I have a lot of ideas, and I’m really excited to be able to apply all the things I’ve been thinking and learning about.”
The museum chose Swartz following an extensive search that yielded applications from across the country. Swartz holds a master’s degree in Museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program and worked previously at Cambridge Arts, Tower Hill Botanic Garden and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.
“We are thrilled to have Kirsten join our team at BMAC,” said museum director Danny Lichtenfeld. “Her passion for sharing art and ideas with people from all walks of life is palpable. She is going to be a wonderful addition to the Brattleboro community.”
After living in small towns for most of her life, Swartz moved to the Boston area five years ago. “It’s been really nice,” she said, “but now I’m excited to have a piece of land to garden, and to be in a community environment where people say hi on the street. Brattleboro just feels like home.”
Swartz is working remotely for now but will be relocating to southern Vermont this summer. “I’m excited to meet as many people as possible,” she said. “I want to get a big-picture sense of what the community’s needs are. I want to build BMAC’s community engagement and education programs around the intersection between what the community needs and what we can do.”
In addition to her work in arts education, events, and outreach, Swartz is a fiber artist, teaches fiber arts classes and works with watercolors and pen and ink illustration. She began her career in the disability field, which helped to shape her belief that the arts should be accessible to everyone.
“BMAC has always seen itself as a community-centered organization, and Kirsten is going to help us realize that vision to its fullest extent,” Lichtenfeld said. “As a non-collecting art museum, BMAC does not exist for the purpose of preserving and studying great works of art. We are here to engage our community and visitors in fun, inspiring and illuminating experiences involving art and creativity. Kirsten gets that. She is just the right person to lead our efforts in that regard.”
Swartz encourages schools, community groups, and others interested in collaborating with BMAC to contact her at kirsten@brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124, ext. 111.
“Art museums have a real responsibility to be of service to the community that they’re in,” she said. “ I believe that art is for everyone—it’s part of being human.”
More information about the museum is available by calling 802-257-0124 or visiting .brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.