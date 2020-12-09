BRATTLEBORO — An annual swing dance gala hosted by the Vermont Jazz Center will take the form of an online event, hosted by local singer Samirah Evans and Vermont Jazz Center director Eugene Uman.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Evans and Uman, live from the Vermont Jazz Center, will host a broadcast of last year’s VJC Big Band show featuring Miles Griffith and the entire 17 piece VJC Big Band. The annual swing dance gala was formerly scheduled as a concert with Wanda Houston and the VJC 7.
The livestream can be watched at vtjazz.org and at @VermontJazzCenter on Facebook.
Admission to this concert is usually offered on a sliding fee scale from $25 to $50 per person. The jazz center is offering admission without a charge online, but donations are welcome. All income from this concert will go toward the VJC Scholarship Fund.