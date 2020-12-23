BRATTLEBORO — Local “Jazz Poet” Namaya has released a new album he calls a “definitive fusion of jazz and word in a fresh new direction.”
“This CD is the culmination of writing, experimenting and jazz poetry performances over the past 20 years,” Namaya said in a statement. “The best way to listen is divested from cellphones and distractions. Lie back with a glass of wine or some trance-inducing pleasure, and allow your mind to follow this train ride. [It is a] train that glides across the countryside through cityscapes and to the planet Andar. It ain’t a literary thing. Allow the words, images, the music by JSShaw, to wash over your imagination. Have fun!”
The CD is available at namayajazzpoetstoryteller.bandcamp.com/album/jazz-ku-bop-2 with a limited introductory price of $5. Proceeds will support peacetrees.org for flood relief in Vietnam and gracecares.org.