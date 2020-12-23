Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.