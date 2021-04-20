BRATTLEBORO — A new design shop offers items that cannot be found anywhere else, plus some sage guidance.
“I like bringing the unexpected little treasures to Vermont, to this area,” said Isabelo Satori, owner of StationHaus, which is spelled in all capital letters.
Satori said he can assist people looking for help curating their spaces, renovating and picking out materials or colors. Having a brick-and-mortar location has long been a dream of his.
The design shop opens to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, with a cocktail toast reception starting at 1 p.m. The design shop is in the ground floor gallery space inside the Hooker-Dunham Building on Main Street in Brattleboro.
The shop will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays. On display are modern works from local artist Ahren Ahrenholz and three New York artists — Eric Blum, Sam Still and Orazio De Gennaro — along with a variety of vintage and midcentury lighting and furniture pieces with custom finishes and other curated items for homes.
The shop’s name and logo were inspired by metro and train stations. An industrial font was selected to go with the theme.
It all started as a concept developed in New York City as Satori sold items through Etsy.com. Satori is a Brooklyn native, interior designer and artisan, who recently moved to Brattleboro to further his interest in furniture fabrication and metal finishing at Adaptive Fabrication.
When first trying to figure out what to do with his life, Satori started doing makeup. A friend’s girlfriend asked him to help her pick out fabrics for an interior design project and she encouraged him to go to design school. He went to Parsons School of Design and he’s been open to trying things ever since.
Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Satori lost his freelance design gigs. He had been taking a welding course and received a certificate in September. He was trying to get apprenticeships with metal shops in Brooklyn but that wasn’t happening, he said, as three metal shops closed during the pandemic.
Trying to do freelance design work remotely didn’t work for Satori, who likes to touch fabrics or other samples. So he looked for a welding shop somewhere in the United States and Adaptive Fabrication posted a job opening.
“They are fantastic,” Satori said. “And I was very surprised to find them in Brattleboro.”
In 2018, Satori visited Brattleboro for the first time. He had heard of Mocha Joe’s, which runs a cafe and coffee roasting company in town.
“It feels like a small part of old New York City,” he said. “The vibe was nice. The people seemed really friendly. It’s beautiful just driving around and having the water, the New Hampshire waterways. It was just really nice and pleasant.”
Satori started working at Adaptive Fabrication around July or August. While grabbing a drink at Patio Coffee, he eyed the vacant space that came to house his design shop.
“I was like, ‘This is a beautiful little space. I love the windows,’” he said.
He ended up reaching out to the building manager and explained what he wanted to do.
“It was such an easy, calm, quick meeting,” Satori said. “I was very surprised.”
From there began work on the design layout of the shop and figuring out what he wanted inside. The opening, originally slated for December, was pushed back due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Vermont.
Satori focused on painting inside the space and making it as appealing to visitors as possible. He also is applying what he learns at Adaptive Fabrication, experimenting as he finishes pieces to be sold at the shop.
“Everything in here is for sale except the carpet,” he said.
Over the years, Satori has collected items for clients and himself. He’d go to auctions, thrift stores and antique stores in New York City, keeping things in storage until he figured out what to do with them.
The business started on Etsy and Satori began looking for storefronts later on. Affordability of the Brattleboro space was a big driver in his decision to open in the Hooker-Dunham Building.
Satori said he likes the neighbors.
“They’re very friendly, very polite,” he said.