BRATTLEBORO — New England Youth Theatre has announced its winter and spring programming.
A variety of fully virtual and in-person programs are available to suit individual needs. Youth of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to participate. Programs, for ages 6 through 19, being offered range from “Toy Theatre,” an exploration of Technical Theatre in the world of miniature, to “On-Camera Acting,” a fun and honest approach to on-screen performing.
New England Youth Theatre has continued to offer programming to youth throughout the pandemic, recognizing the mental and social benefits that theater and community provide for young people. All in-person programming follows Vermont and CDC safety guidelines. Financial aid is available.
Visit neyt.org for details and registration information.