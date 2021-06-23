The Wild Goose Players rehearse a play “A Year With Frog & Toad,” under the direction of David Stern at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The play will open on Friday at the Waypoint Center.
Actors with Wild Goose Players rehearse “A Year With Frog & Toad” under the direction of David Stern at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center on a recent day. The musical will open Friday at the Waypoint Center.
Actors with Wild Goose Players rehearse "A Year With Frog & Toad" under the direction of David Stern at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center on a recent day. The musical will open Friday at the Waypoint Center.

Photos by Kristopher Radder

Brattleboro Reformer
BELLOWS FALLS — A new theater company will open its first production — a children’s book-inspired musical — on Friday.
Wild Goose Players started rehearsing masked and outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As vaccinations rose, rehearsals became more relaxed, and the new theater company, under Next Stage Arts in Putney, will open “A Year with Frog & Toad” with an outdoor performance Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls.
“It’s great to be back together. It’s great to be doing the work,” said David Stern, the former artistic director at Main Street Arts who leads Wild Goose Players with Sandy Klein, creative director at New England Youth Theatre.
The rest of the shows are Saturday and Sunday at 4 and 6:30 p.m., July 3 at 1 and 4 p.m. and July 4 at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for all ages.
“A Year with Frog & Toad,” based on the children’s books by Arnold Lobel, is a family-friendly musical about the importance of friendship, the value of self confidence and the joy in simple things. “The upbeat, jazzy, vaudeville score by Robert Reale against the backdrop of the beautiful summer Vermont landscape is sure to lift your spirits after a long winter hibernation,” reads an online description of the show.
Oak Meadow and Mascoma Bank are sponsors of the show. Every child in the audience will receive a free “Frog & Toad” book, courtesy of Oak Meadow.