NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — An international coalition of performing arts presenters — including Next Stage Arts Project in Putney — invites viewers to join Sweet Honey in the Rock’s “Celebrating the Holy Days.”
Next Stage will be among the organizations to present the concert alongside Third Row Live, the international coalition of out Northampton, Mass., where the show will be streamed from The Academy of Music.
The network of presenters includes Town Hall and Barbes from New York City, Torito Media in Chicago, Arté Boréal and Water is Life from Quebec, Canada, and Windmills Craftworks from Bangalore, India, with more being added to the roster of presenting venues.
Audience members can stream the live concert and turn on their cameras to “be seen” by Sweet Honey in the Rock and by one another in the audience.
“While streaming isn’t new during COVID, what Third Row is doing is new,” Kyle Homstead, co-founder of Third Row Live, said in a statement. “We’re crowd sourcing our partners, inviting them into the revenue sharing, we’re working with high-caliber artists and we’re presenting HD audio and video quality streaming at a world-class venue like The Academy of Music. Sweet Honey in the Rock is the perfect group to bring such a diverse audience together, and we’re proud to have Next Stage Arts as a partner at the ground floor.”
Sweet Honey in the Rock is a Washington, D.C., African American a cappella ensemble. With five-part harmonies and sign language interpretation, Sweet Honey’s sound ranges from African to blues to gospel and jazz. “Celebrating the Holy Days” offers a fusion of traditional American holiday spiritual songs and hymns, as well as songs from other cultures and religions ranging from Africa to Israel.
This performance will include an American Sign Language interpreter.