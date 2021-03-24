PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project is hosting its next event in its virtual series, “Meet Your (New) Neighbors,” tonight at 7 via Zoom.
The series is aimed at connecting new residents with the community in a time when COVID precautions keep residents socially distant.
Tonight’s event will feature Amanda Kenyon, a new leader at HatchSpace in Brattleboro, and Julia Langenberg, an aerialist, marketing director and coach at the New England Center for Circus Arts.
More information and registration can be found at nextstagearts.org.