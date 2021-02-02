PUTNEY — An online version of Fables, a local storytelling event that took place monthly before the COVID-19 pandemic, is planned for next week.
On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Joe Heslin, Hilary Casillas, Dave Hiler and Adrianne Vivenzio will tell stories in a style similar to the popular New York nonprofit, “The Moth.”
Fables is hosted and curated by Peter “Fish” Case. The event is hosted by Next Stage Arts Project in Putney.
In September, an outdoor version of the event, normally held in the Next Stage Café, sold out at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston.
More information and RSVP online at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA3NjE4 or nextstagearts.org.