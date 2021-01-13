PUTNEY — As part of a new artist-in-residence program, Next Stage Arts Project will host a movement workshop with dancer Hanna Satterlee.
Satterlee, founder of the Vermont Dance Alliance, is the first artist in Next Stage’s program, launched this month. She came to the area from Montpelier after a period of isolation and COVID testing. Her residency began around the start of the new year and ends Saturday.
During her time in Putney, she has gathered inspiration for a performance she will record for National Choreography Month.
“I’m very inspired and informed by place and sight and location and the culture of different towns and communities,” she said on the phone this week.
Her free, online workshop is Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom. According to an online description, Satterlee will introduce novel movement ideas taken from three clips of diverse dance films.
Participants do not need dance experience to join, and Satterlee encourages participation by children and families.
More information and an opportunity to sign up is online at tinyurl.com/yyyez9ts.
Artists in the residency program are housed locally and given an extended amount of time to focus on three key areas: research, development or “dress rehearsals” of projects ready to be presented, said Next Stage Executive Director Keith Marks. Each artist will have differing goals, and the aim is to help artists make art happen with the support needed, he said.
She has been residing at Sun Hill Farm, and developing her National Choreography Month performance on the stage at Next Stage.
A goal of the residency program is to move beyond what Marks calls “transactional dynamics” between audience and artist.
“The traditional model of audiences paying for a one-off experience and artists passing through town is transactional in nature. We strive to evolve the model to make artists part of our community and to impact our community by being more than merely a presenter — the goal is to create an ecosystem where audience, artist, and presenter grow symbiotically,” he said.
He hopes future residencies will include dinners, educational opportunities such as master classes and workshops and collaborative programming with other arts organizations.
Satterlee’s National Choreography Month performance will go online Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. A link to procure tickets and more information will be online at vermontdance.org later this month.
Satterlee said she has come to think of Putney as a new hub for dancers to visit.
“Putney, in general, the energy here is so rich and there’s a lot of passion. People have done some amazing things, you can feel that in this building,” she said of the Next Stage building.