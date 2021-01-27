PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project has launched a new virtual series, “Meet Your (New) Neighbors.”
The first event is Thursday at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
The series is aimed at connecting new residents with the community in a time when COVID precautions keep us socially distant.
“New families are moving to the area without the typical ways of getting connected to others in the community,” Next Stage executive director Keith Marks said. “Organizations like Next Stage are typical places where community members gather to connect. During this down time, we wanted to do something to connect the newcomers with the established community. This program is a fun way to use virtual platforms and strengthen our communities.”
Registration and more information is online at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTA2Njgw.