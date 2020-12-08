Next Stage Arts Project in Putney is partnering with the National Museum of American Jewish History to present a lunchtime concert featuring Herman Berman Thursday.
In this short 1 p.m. concert, Berman, a Brooklyn-born singer and multi-instrumentalist, will perform his 2019 Hanukkah album, "The Menorah: It’s Lit." In between some of the tunes, Berman and museum public programs manager and musician Dan Samuels will talk about Herman’s life story, including his early musical influences from his parents to the church next door to where he grew up, and the masters of Jewish parody such as Mickey Katz, Mel Brooks, the Marx Brothers and more.
The program is free with a suggested $10 donation.
The program can be attended via Zoom (registration required) or by watching a livestream on the museum's website, nmajh.org, or Facebook page, @NMAJH. More information, including a link to register for the Zoom, is available on the museum's website, nmajh.org/little-lunch-concert-ft-herman-berman.