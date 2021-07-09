DUMMERSTON — Subject:Matter, a Boston tap dance company with the aim of presenting new, cutting-edge tap dance work primarily in the Boston area, will perform “Songbook” at S.I.T. (School for International Training) in Dummerston at 6 p.m. Saturday in a show organized by Next Stage Arts.
Since its inception in 2015, Subject:Matter, under the direction of choreographer Ian Berg, has developed numerous pieces and traveled around the east coast, Midwest and abroad.
“Songbook” is an ever changing and growing setlist of contemporary arrangements of jazz standards played with a touring band. This piece is classic tap dance and jazz with new twists.
“Windham County is rich in artistic offerings, but there aren’t many organizations presenting contemporary dance in the area,” said Keith Marks, director of Next Stage Arts. “Next Stage is committed to diversity in our programming, which includes artistic disciplines.
Our goal is to present a well-rounded slate of styles and genres.
This tap dance show is an example of where we are heading.”
The show is co-presented with the Brattleboro School of Dance and New England Center for Circus Arts.
“Whenever we teach kids anything, it’s important for them to see those skills put to use in a larger context,” said Bridget Struthers, owner and director of Brattleboro School of Dance. “Bringing contemporary dance to the area is an opportunity to expose our students to dancers making a living and performing on a professional level.
That’s invaluable to the motivation of anyone learning dance. We’re excited to see more dance performances happening in the area, and we hope it’s the beginning of more great dance programming.”
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door and children under 12 are free.