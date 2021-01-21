Next Stage

Next Stage Arts Project has a restored bell, which was rung Tuesday in honor of lives lost to COVID-19.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY KEITH MARKS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and other participants around the country rang a bell at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of a national memorial to honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other local memorials included a bell-ringing at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro. As of Tuesday, over 400,000 people nationwide have died from the virus.

“Next Stage has a unique feature with its restored bell,” Next Stage executive director Keith Marks said. “Tuesday’s memorial led by (then-)President-elect Biden was an opportunity to ring in solidarity with the nation as we reflect and mourn more than 400,000 deaths. The arts are a two-way mirror reflecting our society back to us as it also shapes our culture. We are proud to be an arts organization rooted in engagement, and we were glad we could be of service to our community during this time.”

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.