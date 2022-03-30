PUTNEY — Though Naseem Alatrash's musical suite, "Bright Colors on a Dark Canvas," was written in 2017, the cellist notes that the inspiration behind the piece is relevant to current events.
The piece was inspired by refugees of the war in Syria, and each movement tells a different story of what happens when someone is uprooted by violence and must find their home in a new place — a plight now being faced by millions of Ukrainians facing a Russian invasion.
"The dark canvas is war and oppression and losing your home," said Alatrash, 30. "And the bright color is when you connect with the new place you go to and you find a new home, or you find your common humanity and people come together."
Alatrash will perform "Bright Colors on a Dark Canvas" with Berklee World Strings, directed by Berklee professor and Dummerston resident Eugene Friesen, at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Berklee World Strings, founded in 2010, is an ensemble at Berklee College of Music made up of young musicians from all over the world. Players come from countries in Asia, all over Europe and Eastern Europe, South America and Africa, Friesen noted.
"I like to make all the players feel like this their band, actually, more like a band than a traditional orchestra," Friesen said, in the way that the players bring in their own music and work on each other's compositions. "These musicians have really have eaten the food and drunk the water of a lot of different kinds of musical cultures from all over the world. So it's a very rich, tapestry meeting ground."
Alatrash, of Boston, is originally from Palestine, and a former student of Friesen.
"He's bringing in these Arabic ornamentations and intonations that make his improvising just completely new on the planet," Friesen said of Alatrash.
Alatrash notes that improvisation is a crucial part of many genres, including jazz and Arabic music. "Bright Colors on a Dark Canvas" contains windows of improvisation that allow for what Alatrash calls musical dialogues or conversations.
"You will hear in the piece that all the different solo instruments, we're having dialogues where we improvise together, and we have musical conversations, and none of it is prewritten — it's all played on the spot, and it will be different each time we play," Alatrash said. "But that's only one part of the composition."
Friesen said one of his favorite comments after a show is listeners saying they were unable to tell what was improvised and what was written.
"To me, that is like the highest compliment," Friesen said.
Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said the venue is "constantly striving to showcase the intersections that the arts create."
"Naseem Alatrash is merging Western and Arabic classical traditions. Led by Eugene Friesen, this orchestra shows the power of bringing community together through music," he said.
Beth Stickney, a Bellows Falls resident and financial supporter of the show, has long had an interest in Palestine and Palestinian culture, and said she is excited to attend Sunday's show with her family. Last year, she signed a letter calling for a boycott of a Next Stage concert featuring Yemeni-Israeli group Yemen Blues, because the event was co-sponsored by the Israeli Consulate of New England. She said she and Kate Casa of Brattleboro, another signatory, suggested to Marks that he host a Palestinian artist.
"My husband and I agreed that this would be a great program to support," she said of Sunday's show. "It speaks well of community engagement and being involved in dialogue around the arts, which do sometimes get political. But, the arts are also a way of bringing diverse communities together in pursuit of our common humanity."
Also featured in Sunday's show will be cellist Adam Mandela Walden, diagnosed at age 8 to be a “prodigious savant.” His talent will be showcased in a suite of pieces that include the prose of another autistic savant, 13-year-old Naoki Higashida, from his international best-selling book, “The Reason I Jump.”
There also will be new work by three Berklee World Strings members: Chilean violinist Brian Urra in “Dignidad Para Todos,” violinist/violist Rebecca MacInnes in her spirited arrangement of Transylvanian folk melodies and Maine fiddler Helen Newell, who will be the soloist in her original piece “7:08.”
More information and tickets are available at nextstagearts.org.