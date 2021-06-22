BRATTLEBORO — When Third Eye Collective started crowdfunding to rent space for making art and hosting events, the group didn’t know what to expect.
“We didn’t really know what was going to come of this,” said Shastin Joynt, one of the group’s founders. “We just kind of had to go through with it because the crowdfunding worked.”
Since securing space at 80 Flat St., she added, there’s “no looking back.” The group booked events to pay rent and made connections through networking.
A two-night event on Friday and Saturday will be open to those 18 and older and feature “incredibly talented artists” in electronic dance and bass music genres, Joynt said. She described how her group is renting a high-quality speaker system to highlight the sounds the artists make from scratch at their home.
Each night will include six artists. Headlining on Friday is The Apothecary and on Saturday is Subsequence.
“We met so many people who are exactly the tribe we want to attract and the community is very supportive of everything we’ve been doing,” Joynt said. “We have a general vision for where we’re heading but it’s constantly changing as the community is involving themselves. We’re excited where it’s all heading.”
In the group’s leased space, where events are held, art is hung and products are sold. Joynt said some people hold their band practice there or store their equipment.
“We’re all just collaborating,” she said.
This week’s shows start at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and end at 1 a.m. Tickets cost $50 for the weekend and $30 for a single day, and are available at thirdeyecollectivebrattleboro.com. From 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the event will be held outdoors, where circus performers will use an aerial rig.
Third Eye Collective throws different events. Some are family-friendly and others are for younger adults looking to party.
Outside Vermont Innovation Box on Landmark Hill Drive in Brattleboro this past Sunday, the group organized a concert featuring the Gaslight Tinkers with an audience of all ages.
“Last weekend was amazing, for sure,” Joynt said. “I love all the families there. It was great.”
The hope is to have more events at the space in the future. (The owner of the Reformer owns the property and the newspaper has offices inside the building.)
One of Third Eye Collective’s long-term goals is to purchase equipment it currently rents such as speakers and the aerial rig. Spending less on that stuff would mean more for the artists, Joynt said.
Information about upcoming shows and events can be found on Third Eye Collective’s website, and social media sites Facebook and Instagram. Donations can be made on the website.