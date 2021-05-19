SWANZEY, N.H. — Northlands, formerly known as Drive-In Live, has announced another round of outdoor performances, with an increased focus on national acts.
The summer’s lineup includes folk rock icons The Indigo Girls; Jake Owen, Kip Moore and Lee Brice on the country side and Goose, moe. and Umphrey’s McGee for fans of jam bands, Northlands executive director Seth McNally said.
“Live music is good for the soul. It is also a driver for the local economy, which we are proud to be a part of,” McNally said in a recent email interview. “Jake Owen is a young exciting country artist, and we are psyched to be able to bring him to the area.”
In addition to the venue’s new name and branding, several changes are coming to Northlands, including the private pod layout, which McNally said will allow for improved views for fans.
“The music industry was the first to get shut down, and it’s been one of the last to get back up and running,” McNally said of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been a rough ride for everyone in the arts, to say the least.”
McNally said the idea for the previous, drive-in format came from seeing the model used by promoters in Europe. This year, McNally said town ordinances restrict him from repeating the drive-in model. For the “pod” layout, attendees park in adjacent lots and walk up to the audience area, where there are 10-by-10-foot pods, spaced six feet apart. Each ticket purchase will be for a pod of up to five people; a sixth person may be added for an additional fee.
McNally noted that the situation is still fluid, with state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines relaxing as infections decrease and vaccinations increase. He plans for Northlands to move to a hybrid model in mid-July, with one-third of the audience in pods and two-thirds general admission.
“We all hope that by the beginning of the fall, the pandemic is mostly in the rear view mirror, and that we can get back to experiencing life, and live music, without restrictions,” McNally said.
He said on top of the changes to the audience layout, Northlands has scaled up on production with a bigger stage, improvements to sound and lighting and a large concession area with local food trucks and a beer garden.
More information, tickets and guidelines can be found online at northlandslive.com.
lineup
All performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
Badfish: Tribute to Sublime: Saturday, June 5
Dark Desert Eagles: Friday, June 25
moe.: Saturday, July 3
The Marshall Tucker Band: Saturday, July 10
Umphrey’s McGee: Friday, July 23 and 24
Get The Led Out: Saturday, July 31
Lee Brice: Sunday, Aug. 29
Previously announced performances include Twiddle (5/14), Smith & Myers (5/15), Pink Talking Fish & Neighbor (5/21), Dinosaur Jr. (5/22), Jake Owen (5/28), Aaron Lewis (5/29), The Machine Performs Pink Floyd (6/4), Goose (6/11), The Indigo Girls (6/12), The Allman Betts Band (6/18), Kip Moore (6/19), Recycled Percussion (6/26) and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (7/16).