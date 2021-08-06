BRATTLEBORO — 2020 Drama Desk Award nominees Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus are proud to announce the launch of Stars Above, a brand new, open-air circus touring the Northeast region of the U.S. this August and September.
The Stars Above Northeast tour will make ten stops throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Upstate New York, beginning with the premiere on Aug. 13, at New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro. Tickets are on sale now at starsabovecircus.com.
A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.
Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing a cast of American circus performers and musicians, performing original music and reimagined covers. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.
The cast of Stars Above is comprised entirely of American circus artists – a rarity in contemporary circus. In March 2020, many in the cast were forced to leave contracts with top international companies to return home to the United States. Pandemic travel restrictions created an opportunity to bring artists together into a single company, spanning ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds. The performers range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.
Hideaway Circus is partnering with over a dozen local organizations to offer affordable tickets for individuals and families that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, so that everyone can share in the exhilaration, wonder and nostalgia when the Stars Above circus comes to their community. Visit starsabovecircus.com for more information on the availability of free and low-cost options.