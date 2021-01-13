BRATTLEBORO — An online conversation will explore the work of painter Lois Dodd.
“Lois Dodd is a wonder, working happily and productively still at 93,” said Eric Aho of his friend and fellow artist, in an event description. “When you meet Lois, you will see she’s in no rush. She sets a deliberate pace, and you can see it in the unhurried nature of her painting.”
Dodd joins Aho for the conversation about her life and work on Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. This event is presented in connection with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center exhibit “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” curated by Karen Wilkin and featuring the work of Dodd and nine of her contemporaries.
More information is at brattleboromuseum.org.
“Lois has long been admired by painters, both for her teaching and for her artwork,” Aho said. “She’s achieved something of a cult following. That owes in large part to her long career, and also to what Wilkin calls Lois’s ‘young-looking paintings.’ No gimmicks. No concern for fashion. No overreaching. Just her honest painterly response to visual curiosity — marked by a rare and special clarity.”
Dodd’s works are in permanent collections throughout the United States, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art and The Cooper Union.
In 1952, she was one of the five founding members of the Tanager Gallery, an artist-run exhibition space on 10th Street in New York City.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has exhibited Aho’s work on numerous occasions, most recently in a 2009 to 2010 solo show, “Ice Box.”