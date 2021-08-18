DUMMERSTON — A message of hope is what the Vermont Theatre Company aims to bring to audiences this weekend when an original music revue, "Coming Back, Moving On" shows at the Dummerston Evening Star Grange.
"It's a compilation of Broadway music, and the director's focus was on the fact that we haven't had theater for the past year and a half, that we are coming back and hopefully moving in the right direction," said Bob Kramsky of Brattleboro, the show's producer. "The songs she selected sort of tie into that message and it's supposed to be hopeful for the future."
Kramsky is referring to Lin Snider, who is directing the production along with Woody Regan, who is music director. Both come from New York. Snider happened upon Brattleboro around seven or eight years ago when her husband brought her to Wilmington, where he has enjoyed skiing. They have since made multiple trips, and connected with Vermont Theatre Company through Kramsky.
This year, she took the opportunity to revamp a summer-themed show that was unable to move forward last year due to the pandemic.
"So the show now, still using Broadway comic songs and ballads, explores some of the discoveries made during the COVID restrictions and how we all hope to move back into the world having grown and with more clarity on what is important to us," she wrote in a statement provided by the Vermont Theatre Company.
The cast is an ensemble of six local actors and singers: Hillary Ballantine, Ayla Cordell, Krista Coughlin-Galbraith, Gene Newman, Henry O'Connell and Katy Peterson. Brenda Seitz is stage manager. Songs include "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "Take Me To The World" and "Put On Your Sunday Clothes."
“Coming Back, Moving On,” a Broadway revue, is partially sponsored by the Ben and Jerry’s Foundation and will be performed at the Dummerston Evening Star Grange on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for regular admission, and $13 for students and seniors. Reservations can be made through the Vermont Theatre Company reservation telephone line at 802-258-1344 or via email at vtcreservations@gmail.com. Audience members will need to be masked.