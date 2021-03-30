BRATTLEBORO — To celebrate National Poetry Month — and poetry’s being alive and well over the pandemic — three local writing organizations introduce “Poems Around Town,” displaying poems written over the past year in downtown shop and restaurant windows.
More than 50 poems written by 35 authors will be on view through the month of April. The poets are mainly from Windham County and the tri-state region and include unpublished and well-known literary figures, such as Sydney Lea, past Poet Laureate of Vermont, and Alice Fogel, past Poet Laureate of New Hampshire.
A reading will take place later in the spring.
A handout listing venues, and poems at each, will be available at the beginning (Co-Op) and end (Brooks Memorial Library) of Main Street and at the Chamber of Commerce. Venues will include Flat and Elliot streets.
“This pandemic year has been for many a time of slowing down and reflection, often amidst very difficult circumstances. We believe there is healing in sharing those reflections on the page, in a form that requires attention and care,” organizers of the project write.
“Poems Around Town” was organized by Write Action, Time To Write and the Brattleboro Literary Festival. For questions, email info@timetowrite.us.