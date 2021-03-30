PUTNEY — Award-winning Vermont poet Lucas Farrell will read and answer questions in a free Zoom event to celebrate his new book of poetry.
Farrell, of Townshend, will be featured in “Next Stage Speaks,” a literary series by Next Stage Arts Project in Putney, at 7 p.m. April 8. Former Vermont Poet Laureate Chard deNiord will host.
Farrell’s newest book, “the blue-collar sun,” won him the 2020 Sundog Poetry Book Award for a first or second manuscript by a Vermont poet. The contest, hosted by Sundog Poetry Center in Johnson, aims to highlight emerging writers. “the blue-collar sun” will be published April 6 in partnership with Green Writers Press of Brattleboro.
Farrell owns and operates Big Picture Farm with his wife, artist Louisa Conrad. Originally from Aspen, Colorado, he studied at Middlebury College and the University of Montana. His first book of poems, “The Many Woods of Grief,” was awarded the Juniper Prize for Poetry and published by University of Massachusetts Press. His poems appear in many literary journals, including “Boston Review,” “Jubilat” and “Diagram.”
“the blue-collar sun” will be available for order from the Sundog Poetry Center website, sundogpoetry.org, and independent bookstores in Vermont can order from Green Writers Press’ distributor, Independent Publishers Group in Chicago, or via Ingram.
Sundog Poetry Center aims to promote poetry as an art form and support Vermont poets through workshops, readings and publication. Among the judges who chose Farrell’s work for the Sundog Poetry Book Award was Vermont State Poet Laureate Mary Ruefle.
More information and registration for the April 8 Zoom event is at nextstagearts.org.