BRATTLEBORO — A virtual reading by participants in Poetry Around Town will take place Thursday at 6:30.
Poetry Around Town, a joint project by three local writing organizations to celebrate National Poetry Month, has placed 58 poems by 37 area poets in downtown shop and restaurant windows for the month of April. The project ends at the end of this month.
For more information, contact info@timetowrite.us or go online to bmorrison.com/events for the Zoom link to the reading.
For the last week of the project, organizers would like to share a list of the featured poets and poems and where they are displayed:
Brattleboro Co-Op
Jadian Bryan: For You
Toni Ortner: What Can We Say?
Superfresh Cafe
Nichael Cramer: 5 Haiku
River Gallery School
Susan Jefts: Even Now
Lucy Tell: December 2020
Latchis Hotel
Lynn Martin: Johnny At The Fair
B. Morrison: Early Winter
Arlene Distler: After Not Doing
Edward Jones
Michael Bosworth: Conjectural Grandfathers
K & N Nails
Helen Neswald: Homage To My Feet
Turn It Up
Marilyn Mazur: Hammock
Louise Rader: Psychedelic
Twice Upon A Time
Steve Minkin: Preserved In Ash
Vermont Hempicurean
Michael Bosworth: How Wise 1918
Elaine Reardon: Isolation
Experienced Goods
Eleanora Patterson: Old Boots
Peggy Outcalt: Circle of Bone
Emerson’s
Nancy Olson: The Gift
Ed Burke: Late August
Brattleboro Books
Louise Rader: Beyond The Blues
Peggy Outcalt: Sound Track
Handknits
Verandah Porche: Mornings After
Lucy Tell: Mom Visits Maryanna
Everyone’s Books
Alice Fogel: Extrapolation
Verandah Porche: The Charm of March
Susan Jefts: Starting Today
Terry Hauptman: Return
Harmony Collective
Steve Minkin: East Orchard
Helen Neswald: The Moon for a While
Scissor Masters
Jill Hinckley: Walking During The Pandemic
118 Elliot
Lorna Cheriton: Pansies
Candace Curran: She Tells Her Case Manager
Vermont Artisans
Stuart Copans: Three Spring Tonka
Michael Fleming: In The Beginning
The Works
Elayne Clift: Pandemic Liberation
Jadian Bryan: May 5th 2020
George Brooks Florist
Andy Burrows: Marvell’s Garden
Burrows Sports
Elaine Reardon: Crow
Thomas Griffin: Uni-diversity
Beadnik’s
Candace Curran: Pandemic Blues
Tim Mayo: Untitled
Shoe Tree
Nichael Cramer: A Blessing
David Mook: Message Received
Amy’s Cafe
J Holan: Domestic Dynamic
Lorna Cheriton: Another Lorna
Zephyr’s
J C Wayne: A King’s Dream
Kevin O’Keefe: Phase One...or Two
Brattleboro Bikes
Peggy Outcalt: Sound Track
Gallery in the Woods
David Mook: Tanka Hike
Penelope Wurr
Sylvie Weil: New York City, March-June 2020
Brown & Roberts
Partridge Boswell: Aphasia
Eleanora Patterson: Garage Roof
Windham Flowers
Arlene Distler: Garden 2020
Stuart Copans: Leaf
Epsilon Spires
JC Wayne: In Which You Are to Realize
Brooks Memorial Library
Sydney Lea: Spring Poem
Alice Fogel: The River
Michael Fleming: Getting Cold