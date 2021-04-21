Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — A virtual reading by participants in Poetry Around Town will take place Thursday at 6:30.

Poetry Around Town, a joint project by three local writing organizations to celebrate National Poetry Month, has placed 58 poems by 37 area poets in downtown shop and restaurant windows for the month of April. The project ends at the end of this month.

For more information, contact info@timetowrite.us or go online to bmorrison.com/events for the Zoom link to the reading.

For the last week of the project, organizers would like to share a list of the featured poets and poems and where they are displayed:

Brattleboro Co-Op

Jadian Bryan: For You

Toni Ortner: What Can We Say?

Superfresh Cafe

Nichael Cramer: 5 Haiku

River Gallery School

Susan Jefts: Even Now

Lucy Tell: December 2020

Latchis Hotel

Lynn Martin: Johnny At The Fair

B. Morrison: Early Winter

Arlene Distler: After Not Doing

Edward Jones

Michael Bosworth: Conjectural Grandfathers

K & N Nails

Helen Neswald: Homage To My Feet

Turn It Up

Marilyn Mazur: Hammock

Louise Rader: Psychedelic

Twice Upon A Time

Steve Minkin: Preserved In Ash

Vermont Hempicurean

Michael Bosworth: How Wise 1918

Elaine Reardon: Isolation

Experienced Goods

Eleanora Patterson: Old Boots

Peggy Outcalt: Circle of Bone

Emerson’s

Nancy Olson: The Gift

Ed Burke: Late August

Brattleboro Books

Louise Rader: Beyond The Blues

Peggy Outcalt: Sound Track

Handknits

Verandah Porche: Mornings After

Lucy Tell: Mom Visits Maryanna

Everyone’s Books

Alice Fogel: Extrapolation

Verandah Porche: The Charm of March

Susan Jefts: Starting Today

Terry Hauptman: Return

Harmony Collective

Steve Minkin: East Orchard

Helen Neswald: The Moon for a While

Scissor Masters

Jill Hinckley: Walking During The Pandemic

118 Elliot

Lorna Cheriton: Pansies

Candace Curran: She Tells Her Case Manager

Vermont Artisans

Stuart Copans: Three Spring Tonka

Michael Fleming: In The Beginning

The Works

Elayne Clift: Pandemic Liberation

Jadian Bryan: May 5th 2020

George Brooks Florist

Andy Burrows: Marvell’s Garden

Burrows Sports

Elaine Reardon: Crow

Thomas Griffin: Uni-diversity

Beadnik’s

Candace Curran: Pandemic Blues

Tim Mayo: Untitled

Shoe Tree

Nichael Cramer: A Blessing

David Mook: Message Received

Amy’s Cafe

J Holan: Domestic Dynamic

Lorna Cheriton: Another Lorna

Zephyr’s

J C Wayne: A King’s Dream

Kevin O’Keefe: Phase One...or Two

Brattleboro Bikes

Peggy Outcalt: Sound Track

Gallery in the Woods

David Mook: Tanka Hike

Penelope Wurr

Sylvie Weil: New York City, March-June 2020

Brown & Roberts

Partridge Boswell: Aphasia

Eleanora Patterson: Garage Roof

Windham Flowers

Arlene Distler: Garden 2020

Stuart Copans: Leaf

Epsilon Spires

JC Wayne: In Which You Are to Realize

Brooks Memorial Library

Sydney Lea: Spring Poem

Alice Fogel: The River

Michael Fleming: Getting Cold

