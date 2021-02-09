BRATTLEBORO — A local folk duo will perform in an online, post-Valentine’s Day show.
Fiddler and folk singer Lissa Schneckenburger and her husband, double bassist and tenor guitar player Corey DiMario of the band Crooked Still, will perform via livestream at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, in a show hosted by the folk venue Club Passim.
The pair has often chosen alternatives to the typical lifestyle of a touring musician. Last year, the two traveled to all of their shows via bicycle.
The music that Schneckenburger and DiMario make is inspired by other folk duos, such as Ani DiFranco and Todd Sickafoose, Chris Wood and Andy Cutting, and newcomers Jenna Moynihan and Mairi Chaimpbeul. They have crafted an intimate show with sparse interpretations of both traditional and contemporary music. Selections will include songs about love, heartbreak, classic fiddle tunes and two new world premieres.
The couple, of Brattleboro, met 18 years ago at The New England Conservatory in Boston, and have played and recorded together in a variety of ensembles ever since.
Schneckenburger said, “Although performing with a big band can be exhilarating, we’re looking for a deeper connection to our favorite music with this duo approach … stripping back the layers to find the bones of each piece and appreciate its simple beauty.”
There is a $20 suggested donation. More information is available at lissafiddle.com. The show will stream from passim.org/stream.