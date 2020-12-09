BRATTLEBORO — At the site of the present-day Brattleboro fire station on Elliot Street was once the Wesselhoeft Water-Cure, a hydrotherapy center visited by Harriet Beecher Stowe, among other well-known writers of the 19th century.
Formally called the Brattleboro Hydropathic Establishment, the center was founded by German immigrant Dr. Robert Wesselhoeft in 1845 and was active until 1871, according to a new book detailing the town’s literary history. The “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author was a client of the Brattleboro institution for a little less than a year before writing the book that Abraham Lincoln is said to have credited with starting the Civil War.
The story of the Wesselhoeft Water-Cure is among the many told in “Print Town: Brattleboro's Legacy of Words,” a book of 26 chapters by 32 authors who live in or are otherwise connected to the town. The book, more than three years in the making, was spearheaded by the Brattleboro Words Project, a collaboration of the Brattleboro Historical Society, Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro Literary Festival, Write Action and Marlboro College.
Lissa Weinmann, director of the Brattleboro Words Project, wrote the section on the Wesselhoeft Water-Cure in the book’s introduction. Other famous clients of the hydrotherapy center, according to Weinmann’s writing, were Francis Parkman, author of “The Oregon Trail,” and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, whose poem “Rain in Summer” may have been in part inspired by the Whetstone Brook.
“Every time I walk by the fire station, I can almost imagine the stately old house or the ladies with their parasols, carriages pulling up, their balls they would have and their orchestras — it was such a grand part of town,” Weinmann said. “It was the intellectual center of the town.”
The book’s publication was celebrated Wednesday with a launch event over Zoom. Limited, first-run copies can now be reserved at the Brattleboro Words Project website [brattleborowords.org/the-book]. Copies are expected to be available for purchase later this month at Everyone's Books and at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro, Antidote Books in Putney, and Bartleby's Books in Wilmington. Updates can be found on the website.
Weinmann said the idea for “Print Town” came about after some longtime Brattleboro residents expressed the need for a book on the town’s literary and printing history. The project was made possible by a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, in addition to support from Thompson Trust, the Crosby-Gannett Fund, the Dunham-Mason Fund and Chroma Technology.
In addition to “Print Town,” the Project Words Project is also producing the Brattleboro Words Trail, to launch Dec. 15. The trail, to be featured in an online platform and app, consists of audio tours tied to people and places significant to the region’s literary history. A companion exhibit by local artist Cynthia Parker-Houghton is on display at Brattleboro Museum and Art Center.
Weinmann said the book and the trail have dovetailed, while serving different educational purposes. While the trail provides vignettes tied to specific sites, the book provides a more comprehensive history.
“The pieces on the trail are tantalizing tidbits that make you want to learn more,” Weinmann said. “I would say that in general, the trail is meant to sort of ignite that interest, whereas the book goes a little more deeply into those topics.”
The chapters in “Print Town” explore the region’s contributions to printing, publishing and literature from before the 20th century up to the present day. The book’s editor, Brattleboro resident Michael Fleming, said the biggest challenge he faced as editor was discerning the book’s overall story.
“Little by little, I started to see how the papermaking, printing and publishing done in Brattleboro since the late 18th century has mirrored the evolution of these industries nationally and worldwide,” Fleming said. “In fact, the very creation of ‘Print Town’ itself by a group of internet-connected freelancers like myself is a perfect example of the way publishing has been re-established as a kind of cottage industry in Brattleboro.”
Fleming, in addition to writing and co-writing sidebars to some of the book’s chapters, also wrote the book’s afterword, in which he summarizes and reflects on the thread connecting all of the stories in “Print Town.”
The book’s designer, James F. Brisson of Williamsville, said he configured “Print Town” as a cross between a book and a magazine, with sidebars set on different colored backgrounds and different fonts.
“Visually, I wanted all of the pages to be kind of exciting, and not boring at all,” Brisson said.
Each of the 450 first-run copies of “Print Town” will be signed by Brisson, who has designed more than 3,000 books.
“It was wonderful, knowing so many people mentioned in the book who are now gone, and so many of them helped me to get into book design the way I did,” Brisson said.
Chapters in the beginning of the book tell the stories of pre-20th-century writers including Guilford resident Lucy Terry Prince, who became the first-known African American poet in America; Brattleboro resident George Crowell, who started a women’s magazine called “The Household” in 1868; and T. P. James, a Brattleboro printer who claimed that Charles Dickens’ ghost dictated to him the ending of the unfinished novel “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
Further into the book are chapters on the Brattleboro Reformer, the Book Press and the Stephen Greene Press. A chapter on Irving Perkins Associates describes how the Brattleboro company came to design Robert Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s “All the President’s Men,” the book that played a role in forcing Richard Nixon from office.
Chapters toward the end of the book describe Write Action, iBrattleboro, The Commons, the Brattleboro Literary Festival and the Brattleboro Words Project.
Stephanie Greene, the book’s art editor and daughter of Stephen Greene, wrote the chapter on her family’s press and the chapters on the Brattleboro Literary Festival and local bookstores, among other contributions, including the book’s acknowledgements.
“I think the book does our history proud,” she said.
Greene said she and Brattleboro Words Project executive and creative director Jen Austin had a conversation about “finders and keepers” — and the importance of keepers.
“Not everybody keeps a detailed scrapbook of their business,” Greene said. “It’s surprising, what was documented and what wasn’t documented, and what required more delving and more prodding of people to think back and try to get stories.”
For example, the story of how “All The President’s Men” came to be designed in Brattleboro sprung from an anecdote from former Irving Perkins employee Jeanne Joudry. In “Print Town,” Joudry tells writer Arlene Distler how the manuscript was brought to the office “chained to someone’s wrist. Security people stood over Irving as he designed!”
At Greene’s suggestion, Fleming, the book’s editor, did some additional research and wrote a sidebar about “All the President’s Men” and its connection to Brattleboro, which the book’s publisher thought of as an out-of-the-way town “far from the prying eyes of journalists and industrial spies,” Fleming writes in “Print Town.” The 1974 book was also printed in Brattleboro, at the Book Press.
Brattleboro writer and artist Shanta Lee Gander, who wrote the chapter on Lucy Terry Prince, recalled Weinmann telling her about the first known African American poet in the United States, who moved to Guilford in 1760.
After reading "Mr. and Mrs. Prince" by Gretchen Holbrook Gerzina, Gander said, "I like to say that Lucy found me."
Gander came away from the experience thinking there are many more voices that contributed to early America than are recognized.
"One of the biggest questions I'm struck with is what if she didn't have to be careful for a white audience," she said.
Her chapter in the book is about Prince’s life, and what Gander describes as "raising voices and bearing witness."
"It gets into talking about the whitewashing of history that we can't get away from," Gander said. "It talks about her memory and indications of legacy."
Brattleboro resident Rich Holschuh, a proponent of initiatives aimed at recognizing Abenaki history, co-authored a chapter on language and land with Joe Rivers, a teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School.
His focus was on telling stories of the indigenous people who lived locally. He worries these stories are a greater risk of being forgotten or not discussed at all.
"The project provided an opportunity for some of these ideas to be put down in a written narrative, where they were all in my head before," Holschuh said. "That was a good exercise."
Holschuh said he'll never run out of things to learn about Brattleboro.
"It's quite incredible," he said. "When you stop to look around and learn, this is a universe unto itself."
Nancy Olson of Putney, a retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher of English and journalism, wrote a chapter on Clarina Irene Howard Nichols, who from 1841 to 1853 edited the Windham County Democrat, published by her second husband, George Washington Nichols. She was also a writer, temperance lecturer and suffragist who advocated for women’s rights and the abolition of slavery.
Olson said she was surprised to learn that Nichols worked closely with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, as well as with Matilda Joslyn Gage. She noted that while these four activists were equally well known to one another and to the public in the mid-19th century, only Anthony and Stanton remain familiar names.
“I have learned that the past is all around us — we don’t have to go to other countries to learn remarkable stories,” Olson said. “I hope this project has a unifying effect. So many people have contributed to this community over the centuries, making it what it is today. And it continues to evolve.”
Austin, the Brattleboro Words Project executive and creative director, emphasizes that “Print Town” — as well as the Words Trail — was a community effort.
“It wasn’t a single organization. This wasn’t a top-down project. It involved so many people, right from the get-go,” she said. “All of the passion — that’s a huge piece, and the fact that we’ve been able to provide an outlet for that, and ways for people to engage with what they get excited about, that makes it more meaningful.”