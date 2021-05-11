BRATTLEBORO — An independent publishing company in town is releasing a book about parenting with an eye toward social justice.
On Saturday, Green Writers Press will release a highly anticipated book, “Parenting 4 Social Justice: Tips, Tools, and Inspiration for Conversations & Action with Kids,” with a virtual launch from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free, but registration is required online at: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTEwNzkw
The launch event is sponsored by Next Stage Arts of Putney.
In 2015, Angela Berkfield, a social justice educator and activist from Putney, held her first Parenting for Social Justice workshop series in Brattleboro. Many co-facilitated workshop series later, Berkfield realized it was time to share the tools and inspiration generated by those workshops. “Parenting for Social Justice: Tips, Tools, and Inspiration for Conversations and Action with Kids” was born.
The online gathering provides an opportunity to meet the authors and join other readers to share successes and challenges around parenting or caregiving children for social justice. Co-written by Berkfield, Jaimie Lynn Kessell, Leila Raven, Chrissy Colón-Bradt, Rowan Parker and Abigail Healey, the authors have a diversity of race, class, gender, ability and nationality identities. The book features contributions from parents around the United States and Brittney Washington has illustrated conversations between caregivers and children. The book’s foreword was written by Autumn Brown and Chris Crass, and it also includes an extensive resource list and children’s book list at the end.
Berkfield, Raven, Colón Bradt, Parker, Healey and Kessell write with a highlight on race, class, gender, disability and collective liberation. The book aims to prepare readers to initiate age-appropriate and engaging conversations with children about social justice issues. Included are ideas for taking action as families — from making protest signs and attending a local march, to trying healing meditations and consciously getting involved with the local organizing. Woven throughout the book are stories from diverse parents across the United States who have brought social justice into conversations and action with their children. Each chapter highlights resources for further learning and step-by-step activities that readers can engage in on their own or as part of a group. The goal is to support caregivers in raising children who love themselves, others, and are compelled to show up for social justice.
More information is online at parenting4socialjustice.com.
Green Writers Press is dedicated to spreading environmental awareness and social justice by publishing authors who promulgate messages of hope and renewal through place-based writing and environmental activism, according to the publishing company. More information is available at greenwriterspress.com.