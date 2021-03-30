BRATTLEBORO — Two Putney School students are among nine Vermont youth selected as 2021 National Award recipients in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Anna Hubbard and Viva Vadim, both juniors, each won gold medals in the art category. Vadim also won the American Visions Medal for art. Hubbard submitted original photography, and Vadim submitted a tapestry woven on a loom.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center is the Vermont affiliate for the annual awards program. According to information provided by the museum, works were judged on originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Teachers of national winners were also recognized with awards. Hubbard’s teacher was Lynne Weinstein, and Vadim’s was Vanessa Vadim — Viva’s mother.
Hubbard and Vadim were among four gold medal winners across the state, with five silver medal winners.
The other National Award winners in Vermont are:
ArtKay Conner of St. Johnsbury, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy, Gold Medal (Teacher: Rosie Prevost)
WritingLily Barth of Concord, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy, Silver Medal (Teacher: Jennifer Mackenzie)
Matthew Califano of Craftsbury Common, Grade 9, homeschool, Silver Medal (Teacher: Richard Califano)
Timia McCoade of White Plains, NY, Grade 11, The Mountain School of Milton Academy, Gold Medal, American Voices Medal (Teacher: Adra Raine)
Lea Mihok of Burlington, Grade 12, Burlington Technical Center, Silver Medal (Teacher: Jason Raymond)
Beniamino Nardin of Waitsfield, Grade 11, Harwood Union Middle & High School, Silver Medal (Teacher: Dan Morse)
Maria Sell of Pittsfield, Grade 11, Woodstock Union High School, Silver Medal (Teacher: Lauren Sullivan-Justice)
Before the national awards were announced, a total of 133 youth from across Vermont were recognized at the state level by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for artistic and literary talent. Among those recognized were 27 Gold Key winners — the highest honor for the state awards — from Windham County schools. There were a total of 61 Gold Key winners across the state.
According to information provided by Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades seven through 12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories. Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents of many creative visionaries. Past winners include Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, John Updike and Andy Warhol.
The Brattleboro museum has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to musuem exhibitions manager Sarah Freeman, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. For this year’s awards, 157 Vermont students submitted 594 works of art and writing.
The museum — in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142 — is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a "pay-as-you-wish" basis. Virtual visits to the museum are available at brattleboromuseum.org. The Museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.