Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain likely. Low 41F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 41F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.