PUTNEY — Sandglass Theater’s Winter Sunshine series is going virtual.
Through the month of March, the Winter Sunshine series will present the work of regional artists with weekly performances and activities including: a puppet show, a workshop, two family activities, online engagement and, during the final week, an invitation to light up the dark winter months with a Lantern Parade.
The series will be presented online with most events available at any time during the week, allowing families to engage at their own pace. Access links and instructions to view all performances, workshops and family activities will be delivered via email and events will be streamed on via Zoom and Vimeo. Tickets are $25 per week per household, or all four weeks for a 10% discount.
This year’s program includes four performances adapted for digital presentation and accompanied by workshops with guest companies. Each week will also be accompanied by guest clowns acts, Nettie “Annabelle’’ Lane and William Forchion and an unnamed friend.
The series opens the first week of March with Vermont artist Sarah Frechette and her company, Puppet Kabob (puppetkabob.com). The Snowflake Man is a puppet show inspired by Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley, the self-educated farmer and scientist who attracted worldwide attention in 1885 by adapting a bellows camera to a compound microscope. He became the first person to capture the image of a single snow crystal. Bentley coined the phrase “no two snowflakes are alike.” Frechette will also be offering a public workshop to create pop-up storybooks.
The second week will feature Faye Dupras, whose visit had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and her new company (fayedupras.com/training/cozycorner). Cozy Corner is a series of interactive puppet performances aimed at exploring the inner lives of children and the meaning of community. Children and their adults join Max, Mrs. Flutterby and a motley crew of Cozy Corner friends for adventures — singing songs, solving mysteries and helping little Rory learn about being a good friend and a kind neighbor. There will also be a public build-along workshop.
The third week will welcome Wonderspark Puppets (wondersparkpuppets.com). “Chicken Soup, Chicken Soup” is based on the beloved PJ Library book by Pamela Mayer. Co-developed at the 14th Street Y Theater in New York City, the story is about two grandmothers, one Jewish and one Chinese, who come up with elaborate ways to show their granddaughter that their cultural heritage (their chicken soup) is the best. We visit the Book of Ruth as well as the Monkey King. The themes include mixed-race families, cultural heritage and the joy of cooking. This company will offer a Family Story Spoon Puppet workshop.
In the final week, Sandglass (sandglasstheater.org) will present its newest work for young audiences, “Rock the Boat.” This original production, developed in part with local elementary schools, aims to get young audiences thinking about relocation, displacement and the interconnectedness of race and climate and social justice.
A Poet in a boat, alone at sea, is stuck in a rut of writer’s block. While observing his daily routines, he suddenly finds his home filling with new characters seeking shelter and safety. Through visual scenes, the audience learns that each character has fled some disaster: war, fire or flood. As the newcomers and the Poet navigate life together on the vessel, they meet conflict, generosity, kindness and questions about one another. The production addresses attitudes about acceptance of those who come from other countries and cultures, and provides a narrative in which there is room for everyone in an inclusive society. This show will be accompanied by a Lantern Making workshop.
Tickets are at sandglasstheater.org.
Winter Sunshine Series is funded in part by grants from the Windham Foundation and the Wolf Kahn and Emily Mason Foundation. Sandglass Theater is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts through the New England Arts Resilience Fund, part of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund, an initiative of the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with major funding from the federal CARES Act from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional acknowledgements for project specific funding are on the Sandglass Theater website.