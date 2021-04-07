BRATTLEBORO — It only makes sense that a home-schooled Brattleboro teen taught herself to play the guitar.
Jenna Pratt, 19, of Brattleboro will be competing in Bennington County’s Got Talent, one of 21 area performing artists who are performing virtually over the next four Fridays for the $1,000 prize, which will be awarded on May 14.
Pratt plays the electric guitar, and plans on submitting videos of her performing several guitar solos from songs by Black Sabbath, Queen, the Beatles and Pink Floyd.
Her favorite guitarist is Brian May, the lead guitarist of the rock band Queen. (He also happens to be a Ph.D. astrophysicist).
Pratt said she started playing the guitar three years ago and she’s never had a lesson, instead relying on online videos.
Pratt said her mother Julie told her about the local talent competition, which is not being held in Brattleboro this year, so she applied to the Bennington-area competition. She sent in a video of her playing, and she was accepted to compete. The recording includes her take on guitar solos in Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Pink Floyd’s “Mother,” the Beatles’ “Something” and Black Sabbath’s “NIB.”
A year ago, she also started playing the electric bass. She doesn’t sing, she said with a laugh.
She said she always found reading music difficult, so online videos were her solution.
Neither of her parents, mom Julie and dad Chris, are musical, or play an instrument, she said. Her dad (who moonlights as the superintendent of schools in Windham Northeast Supervisory Union in Bellows Falls) is an artist; he paints.
“The guitar is my favorite — from the ’60s and ’80s. Everything from the Beatles, to Black Sabbath and Queen,” she said.
She posts videos of her solos on Instagram, @jenna_pratt_music.
She has two different lead guitars, a Fender Telecaster and an EpiPhone, which she said was an “affordable” guitar. “I love it,” she said.
The first of four rounds of videos of the contestants will be posted this Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. on CAT-TV, Channel 1095 and live on the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and CAT-TV’s Facebook pages.