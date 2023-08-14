MARLBORO — Brattleboro’s Serenata Bossanova will perform original and traditional Brazilian Bossa Nova music in an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. on Friday at Thrush Hill Outdoor Stage, 314 Upper Houghton Road, Marlboro.
Bossa Nova is a mix of samba and jazz originating in Rio de Janeiro in the 1960s. People most likely will recognize Girl from Ipanema, one of the most well-known bossa nova songs. Serenata Bossanova performs both classic and original songs and is made up of Jesse Lepkoff, guitar and vocal; Alison Hale, flute; Darryl Kniffen, drums and Amy Rose, keyboard. Relax or dance to the smooth and mellow sounds. Bring a blanket or a picnic. Chairs will be available. Admission is $15 suggested donation.
For more information, text 802-579-3386 or call 802-254-2273.